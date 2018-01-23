ICE detains a Polish doctor and green-card holder who has lived in the U.S. for nearly 40 years

Samantha Schmidt – The Washington Post

Lukasz Niec was 5 years old when his parents brought him and his sister to the United States from Poland. With two suitcases in tow, his parents – both doctors – left behind a country on the verge of social turmoil. It was 1979, about two years before the country’s authoritarian communist government declared martial law. Niec received a temporary green card and, in 1989, became a lawful permanent resident. He grew up in Michigan, went to medical school, became a doctor, and raised a daughter and stepdaughter. Niec, now 43, never fathomed that his legal status in the United States would become an issue. With a renewed green card, and nearly 40 years in the country, his Polish nationality was an afterthought for Niec, his sister told The Washington Post.

