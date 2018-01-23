Dead Sea Scrolls discovery: Obscure fragments deciphered

FOX NEWS:

One of the last two parts of the Dead Sea Scrolls has finally been translated, thanks to researchers at the University of Haifa.

Dr. Eshbal Ratson and Prof. Jonathan Ben-Dov of the Department of Bible Studies have managed to put together 60 tiny fragments over more than a year, giving them fresh insight into a festival that marked the changing of the seasons.

First discovered in a cave in Qumran in 1947, there are 900 scrolls which make up the Dead Sea Scrolls; together, the collection is considered to be the oldest copy of the Bible in known existence, thought to have been created around the 4th century B.C. The majority of the scrolls were discovered over a period from 1947 to 1956 and have long since been restored and published.