Alleged bike-path terrorist refuses to stand for federal judge

NEW YORK POST – ELIZABETH ROSNER

The accused West Side bike-path terrorist refused to stand as a Manhattan federal judge entered the courtroom Tuesday, despite his lawyer’s best efforts to get him to.

Sayfullo Saipov’s lawyer had motioned at him with her hand to get him to stand out of respect for the judge, as is courtroom protocol. But Saipov, 29, remained seated and stared stonily ahead.

During the proceeding, the murder suspect, who was dressed in a navy-blue suit and orange socks, bizarrely constantly nodded his head.

Prosecutors asked for a trial date of April 2019, but Saipov’s camp said they needed more time. The judge asked both sides to submit briefs by March 30 providing more information on the case

before making a decision.