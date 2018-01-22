Week ahead: Shutdown takes hold

THE HILL:

Republicans and Democrats were unable to reach a deal on passing a spending bill before funding for the federal government expired at midnight Friday.

The House had approved a month-long funding bill on a largely party-line vote. But Senate Democrats opposed the measure because it did not include protections from deportation for so-called Dreamers, immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.

Republicans tried to ramp up pressure on Dems, noting that the House-passed short term bill also extended funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years and would delay three unpopular ObamaCare taxes.