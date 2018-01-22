‘We Are Outraged:’ Illegal Alien Activists Turn on Democrats After Amnesty-or-Shutdown Fail

BREITBART – JOHN BINDER

Illegal alien activists say they are “outraged” after Senate Democrats did not leave the federal government shut down in order to force a deal whereby millions of illegal aliens are given amnesty at the expense of American citizens.

In a protest outside of the U.S Capitol, open borders advocates and illegal alien activists slammed Democrats after they originally shut down the federal government to push amnesty for illegal aliens, but then caved to President Trump and voted to reopen the government without an amnesty attached to the funding bill.

Illegal aliens shielded from deportation by the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program with the open borders group “United We Dream,” which is funded by globalist billionaire George Soros, said they were entitled to an immediate amnesty before the federal government was reopened.