Virginia Convert to Islam Plots Jihad Attack, Amasses Child Porn, Seeks Polygamous Marriage

Sean Andrew Duncan is a 21-year-old convert to Islam living in Virginia, and is under investigation for ties to the Islamic State (ISIS).

In the course of the investigation, agents found that Duncan was in possession of child pornography, and was seeking a second wife while still being married to his first — a 36-year-old physician named Zakiya Sadeq whom he had met at Islamic gatherings.

Duncan embodies a phenomenon that authorities so far have determinedly ignored: the lethal convert to Islam.

After all, where did Sean Andrew Duncan get the idea to do all these things? Could these ideas have had anything to do with his new, peaceful religion? Could it be from Islam that he got the idea that murdering non-Muslims was a righteous act (cf. Qur’an 2:191, 4:89, and 9:5)? That prepubescent children could be objects of erotic interest (Muhammad, the supreme model of conduct for Muslims, consummated his marriage with the nine-year-old Aisha when he was 54)? That polygamy was moral and worth pursuing (cf. Qur’an 4:3)?