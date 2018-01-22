Two IEDs detonate at Florida mall; person of interest sought

WTSP-TV:

The search is on for a man seen running from the Eagle Ridge Mall where two explosive devices detonated Sunday evening.

The Lake Wales Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at Eagle Ridge Mall around 5:30 p.m. Sunday which alerted them to explosive devices.

Two devices, originally described by authorities as pipe bomb-type devices, detonated in a service corridor near JCPenney, causing roof damage. Lake Wales Deputy Chief Troy Schulze later clarified the devices that exploded were some type of flare in a PVC pipe wrapped in a electrical tape.