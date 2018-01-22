Trump imposes tariffs on solar panels and washing machines in first major trade action of 2018

THE WASHINGTON POST – DAVID J. LYNCH

President Trump took action in two pending trade disputes Monday, imposing tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines.

The twin actions represent Trump’s first tariff orders and are his most consequential trade actions since the early days of his presidency when he withdrew from a Pacific trade deal and launched negotiations to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The moves come in response to petitions from American manufacturers, who complained for years that rising imports were eating into their sales, and may signal the start of a wider administration offensive against U.S. trading partners.