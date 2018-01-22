Teen suspect shoots 15-year-old girl at Italy, Texas school

WFAA:

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office has a 16-year-old student in custody after a school shooting Monday morning that left a 15-year-old injured.

The sheriff’s office said that just before 8 a.m., an active shooter was reported at Italy High School in Italy, Texas. A 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody without incident after shooting a 15-year-old girl in the cafeteria, officials said.

The girl was taken via helicopter to Parkland Memorial Hospital. Her condition hasn’t been released.

“This is a trying time for our community and our school,” Superintendent Lee Joffre said in a press conference.

He added that counselors will be provided on campus to speak with students.