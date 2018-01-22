Malia Obama and boyfriend get flirty in NYC

Linda Massarella – PAGE 6

They may come from prestigious families and study at Harvard, but former first daughter Malia Obama and her British beau showed they’re just a couple of regular teens while strolling around Soho over the weekend. In their first public outing to the city since they became an Ivy League item last fall, Malia and boyfriend Rory Farquharson were the picture of young love. The daughter of former President Barack Obama and her lanky beau — the well-to-do son of a London banker — squeezed one another as they walked down the street, laughing and drinking water Saturday.

