Dick Durbin Claims Amnesty Is ‘Civil Rights Issue of Our Time’

BREITBART – NEIL MUNRO

Democratic Senators believe amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants is the “civil rights issue of our time,” declared Sen. Dick Durbin, just before he voted January 22 to end the 2018 budget filibuster.

Durbin’s promotion of illegal immigrants above African-Americans and other Americans spotlights the party’s decision that Americans’ deficits in wealth, job opportunities, and education are subordinate to the party’s strategy of allying with business to import foreign voters via the nation’s mass-immigration laws.

Durbin spoke just before the vote began, saying:

So many of you cast a vote that was very hard and very difficult because you believed — as I did — that the issue of immigration, the issue of dreamers, is the civil rights issue of our time. You stuck your necks out and said ‘I’m willing to go on record even if it is going to be hard to explain back home,’ but I will never forget that.