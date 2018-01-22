BROOKLYN JACKASS CHUCK TUMOR BLINKS-GOVT OPEN TO SPEND OUR $

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – STEPHEN DINAN

Senate Democrats relinquished on the government shutdown Monday, agreeing to vote to reopen the government but insisting they’ll keep fighting for illegal immigrant “Dreamers” over the next weeks, with another shutdown deadline looming Feb. 8.

“I’m glad we’ve gotten past that,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said just ahead of a vote.

The vote to end the filibuster was 81-18, clearing the way for passage of the stopgap spending bill.

The House was expected to pass the bill later Monday, which would end the shutdown after three days.

The breakthrough came after Mr. McConnell said he would allow the Senate to conduct a freewheeling immigration debate in February, unless they come to a deal before then on how to handle the Dreamers.