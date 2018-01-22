Amid sex assault allegations, singles say these are scary times to be dating

BOSTON GLOBE – BETH TEITELL
Mike LeSage of East Boston is 34, single, and on the dating scene. Dating has always been a somewhat fraught experience for LeSage, but lately, he — like many men — finds himself particularly at sea.
In encounters with women, how does he ensure he doesn’t step over a line?
He hastens to note that he knows no man should ever force himself on a woman, but far short of that, how should he act?
“You could argue that a lot of girls don’t like passive men,” LeSage said. “So if you aren’t a little forward you lose. It’s almost a leap of faith either way.”
