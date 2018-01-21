Wife who led double life online found dead outside home

NEW YORK POST:

Kathleen Dawn West described herself as a full-time wife and mom on Facebook but lived another life on other social media platforms, calling herself an exhibitionist and posting risque photos with a chance for subscribers to see sexier images for $15.99 a month.

West, 42, was found dead outside her home near Birmingham, and authorities are now faced with a question: Did West’s online activities play a role in her death?

Police have classified West’s death as a homicide, but they haven’t said how she died. What appears to be the remainder of a blood stain darkens the asphalt across the street from the two-story brick home she shared with her husband and middle school-age daughter.