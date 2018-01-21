Turkey INVADES Syria – tanks and soldiers cross the border

THE DAILY STAR:

Forces entered the country’s Afrin province today just 24 hours after pounding the region with airstrikes.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim reportedly said they are targeting US-backed Kurdish fighters.

Shocking pictures show dozens of tanks and armoured vehicles crossing over the border in a terrifying display of military might.

But the Syrian-Kurdish YPG militia has denied there is a full-scale invasion underway, claiming forces clashed in Afrin but Turkish soldiers were beaten back.

YPG official, Nouri Mahmoudi, said “all the Turkish military’s ground attacks against Afrin have been repelled so far and they have been forced to retreat.”