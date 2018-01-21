Planned Parenthood Condemns House Passage of Bill to Ensure Babies Born Alive During Abortion Receive Care

BREITBART:

Planned Parenthood has condemned the U.S. House’s passage of a bill that would require abortionists to immediately provide emergency medical care to an infant born alive during an abortion.

Referring to the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act as an “abortion ban,” Planned Parenthood said in a press statement:

[T]he U.S. House passed an unnecessary, inflammatory abortion ban, H.R. 4712, that criminalizes abortion providers. Medical guidelines and ethics already compel physicians facing life-threatening circumstances to respond. Doctors and clinicians oppose this law because it prevents them from giving the best care to their patients.

Planned Parenthood provides no explanation for why compelling abortionists to provide emergency medical care to a baby born alive during an abortion “prevents” providing “the best care” to patients.