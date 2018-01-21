How Emmanuel Macron wooed his former high school teacher

NEW YORK POST:

When Emmanuel Macron’s parents found out that he had fallen in love with his drama teacher in 1994, they were desperate to avoid scandal and packed him off to finish his last year of high school in Paris, two hours south of their home in Amiens.

But the separation only intensified the passion between Macron, then 16 going on 17, and Brigitte Auziere, then 41.

Every weekend, Macron, who became president of France last year, rushed home, “his suitcase full of dirty laundry and only one thought in his head — to see Brigitte,” writes Maelle Brun, the author of a bombshell new biography of France’s first lady that hit French bookshelves last week.