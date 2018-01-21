German city bans new refugees as anti-migrant mood increases

THE TELEGRAPH:
An eastern German city has imposed a temporary ban on new refugees in an effort to stem a number of recent violent incidents.
Cottbus, about 120 kilometres southeast of Berlin, has been rocked by violence from refugees and right-wing extremists since the start of this year.
Earlier this week, Brandenburg state police reported that two male Syrian teenagers were arrested under the suspicion of injuring a German teenager in the face with a knife.
