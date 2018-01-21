‘Everything Is at Stake’: Celebrities Join Women’s Marches in L.A., NYC, Sundance

BREITBART:

Celebrities were out in full force Saturday for the Respect Rally at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, one of numerous Women’s March events happening across the country on the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Actresses Jane Fonda, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe, and Chloe Grace Moretz were joined at the event by rapper Common, attorney Gloria Allred, actor Nick Offerman, and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski.

In her address to the hundreds in attendance, Fonda called for pay equality, slammed Fox News, and urged women to get out and vote so Democrats could re-take Congress and state governorships.

“Get Congress back,” the Grace & Frankie star, 80, said, according to Variety. “Everything is at stake…we can do it. Time is up!”