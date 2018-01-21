Dems vow to block latest GOP plan to end shutdown

NEW YORK POST:

A Senate showdown vote on a Republican plan for ending the federal shutdown is on track to occur by early Monday. Democrats say they have the votes to block it.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has proposed a measure financing the government through Feb. 8.

Senate Democrats derailed a House-passed measure early Saturday that would have run through Feb. 16.

They say they want to provide enough money to keep agency doors open only a few days. They say the shorter time frame puts more pressure on Republicans to cut deals on immigration and the budget.