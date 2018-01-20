Violent Brawl Sends Panicked Fans Running At Hip Hop Tribute Concert In The Bronx

CBS NEW YORK:

Fans were sent running for the exits after a violent brawl broke out during a tribute concert in the Bronx on Thursday night.

Videos posted to social media showed several groups of young men, some armed with bats and pipes, fighting around 10:30 p.m. about two hours into the Yams Day event honoring the late rapper A$AP Yams at the New York Expo Center.

