Report: U.S. Oil Production May Surpass Saudi Arabia and Russia in 2018

The latest report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) finds American oil production at its highest level in 50 years and projects that it will surpass that of Saudi Arabia and Russia in 2018.

“This year promises to be a record-setting one for the U.S.,” the IEA said, predicting “explosive” growth on tap for the American oil industry.

Bloomberg News notes a fascinating aspect of the coming U.S. oil boom: it is partly driven by measures OPEC put in place to deal with falling oil prices, which were driven down by a previous surge in American production and the resulting “oil glut.”

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) worked with Russia, an allied non-member, to cut production and reduce oil inventories so prices would climb. It was not easy to do, especially since Iran was eager to get back into the market after the lifting of sanctions against it, but OPEC finally managed to bring oil prices up to a three-year high, which evidently combined with the collapse of Venezuelan production to inspire even greater American production.