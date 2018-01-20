Rand Paul’s neighbor to plead guilty to assault charge

NEW YORK POST:

A Kentucky man accused of attacking U.S. Senator Rand Paul outside his home has agreed to plead guilty to a charge of assaulting a member of Congress, but has told investigators his action was not politically motivated, officials said on Friday.

The Republican Paul’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, 58, was charged with assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury, which is a felony under federal law.

Federal prosecutors will ask a judge to impose a sentence of 21 months in prison in connection with the Nov. 3 attack at a gated community in Bowling Green, Kentucky, court documents showed. Boucher could have faced up to 10 years behind bars.

Paul was wearing headphones while mowing his lawn when Boucher became angered by seeing the 55-year-old senator stack brush near Boucher’s property, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.