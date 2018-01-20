Masked Inmates Booby Trapped Entire Cell Block At Santa Cruz Jail

KCBS:

There was a wild scene inside the Santa Cruz County Jail, where masked inmates armed with soap, books and mattresses booby-trapped an entire cell block.

A simple complaint led to a full-scale revolt.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian Cleveland said, “Once negotiations failed, they had blocked the room, they had made threats to our officers and the decision was made at that point to make an entry about 2 p.m. on Tuesday.”

It was a mess inside the l-unit of the west wing at the Santa Cruz County Jail.

Deputies say it was a minefield of booby traps. Bedsheets were tied across the railing to act as tripwires, soapy water was thrown on the floor to create a slipping hazard, mattresses were used to block access to the stairs and windows were smashed.