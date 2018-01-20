Brit teen hacker posed as CIA boss to access secret military files

THE SUN:

A BRIT teen hacker posed as a CIA boss to access secret military files – and sent lewd rape threats to a Homeland Security chief, a court has heard.

Kane Gamble, 18, hacked into intelligence head John Brennan’s email account, made hoax calls to his family home and even took control of his wife’s iPad, judges were told.

The hacks were carried out as part of a campaign of harassment against top US officials motivated by his political views, a court heard.

Gamble was just 15 when he posed as a telecoms worker and Brennan himself to gain information including passwords, contacts lists and sensitive documents about operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.