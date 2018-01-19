Pelosi to Appear on ‘Drag Race’ Reality Show as Guest Judge

FREE BEACON – KATELYN CARALLE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is set to appear as a guest judge on the VH1 drag queen reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

Pelosi is a long-time fan of the reality show competition, which is hosted and produced by drag queen RuPaul Andre Charles, the Washington Post reported. Pelosi’s district includes San Francisco, which has been a long time “safe place” for members of the LGBT community. A spokesperson for Pelosi said that fact contributed to the congresswoman’s decision to sign on to be a guest judge.

The Pelosi representative also said her appearance will be a sign of solidarity with those individuals who she described as being under attack by the Trump administration.

Other guest judges this season will include actress Vanessa Hudgens, actor Tituss Burgess, and broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. Pelosi’s appearance has already been taped and will premiere on Jan. 25.