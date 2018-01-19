Linda Sarsour Endorses Chelsea Manning for Senate in Maryland

FREE BEACON – CAMERON CAWTHORNE

Prominent anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour on Saturday publicly endorsed convicted military leaker and transgender activist Chelsea Manning for her Senate bid in Maryland, calling out potential critics as hypocrites.

Sarsour, a co-organizer for the National Women’s March, said that if someone doesn’t mind former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio running for Senate in Arizona, but has a problem with Manning, that person is a “hypocrite.”

“If you are cool with Sheriff Arpaio running for Senate in Arizona but up in arms that Chelsea Manning is running in Maryland – you my friend are a HYPOCRITE. #GoChelsea,” Sarsour wrote.

Arpaio announced earlier this month that he would run for Senate to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake (R.). Manning’s announcement to run as a Democrat in Maryland came on Jan. 13, and she soon after released a campaign video.

It appears Sarsour was comparing President Donald Trump pardoning former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio to former President Barack Obama commuting all but four months of Manning’s remaining sentence last January before leaving office.