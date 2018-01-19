Las Vegas shooter Paddock had child porn on computer, FBI investigating person of interest: sheriff

FOX NEWS – GREG NORMAN

Investigators scanning computers belonging to Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock found “numerous” child pornography photos, the city’s sheriff revealed Friday, adding that the FBI is looking into a person of interest in the case. Lombardo said a preliminary police report of the investigation into the shooting will be released today, offering more details about resources used in the probe and a timeline of events surrounding the shooting.

The report will also contain more photographs of Paddock’s hotel suite and information on “items of evidentiary value recovered from various scenes.”

Lombardo added that the person of interest is not Marilou Danley, Paddock’s girlfriend, and reiterated that authorities believe Paddock was a lone shooter. “I realize it’s been three months since you have received an update on the 1 October shooting,” Lombardo told reporters Friday. “We have done a lot of work trying to piece together what happened.”

The sheriff said investigators “have gone over 2,000 leads and looked at 21,560 hours of video.”

“This report won’t answer every question, or even the biggest question as to why he did what he did,” Lombardo said. “We are all going to have to be patient and let the investigation run its course.”