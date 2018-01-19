China may have compromised CIA communications

NEW YORK POST:

U.S. intelligence officials remain concerned that China has compromised the methods that the CIA uses to communicate with overseas informants, dampening agents’ enthusiasm after the Monday arrest of a former CIA officer for allegedly retaining classified information, The Washington Post reported.

Between 18 and 20 key CIA sources in China went dark from 2010 to 2012, in what US officials described as one of the worst intelligence failures in decades, according to the New York Times.

Investigators are examining the possibility that China compromised the informants by intercepting their communications with CIA handlers, the Post reported.