Blame game ramps up as shutdown nears

Lawmakers drifted closer to a shutdown of the federal government late Thursday after the House approved a funding bill on a largely party-line vote, with Democrats in the Senate vowing to defeat the measure.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) adjourned the Senate until 11 a.m. Friday without scheduling a vote on the House measure, giving lawmakers just 13 hours to reach a deal to avert a shutdown.

A Senate vote to advance the House funding bill is expected to fail with Democrats and some Republicans lining up against the measure. McConnell needs 60 votes to overcome a Democratic filibuster and pass a bill to avert a shutdown, which would begin Friday night at midnight.

Despite the time crunch, Republicans and Democrats angrily blamed each other Thursday night for the looming shutdown.