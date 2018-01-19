PJ MEDIA – BRIDGET JOHNSON

Key propaganda texts from al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula are posted for free download on the Barnes & Noble website, including the inaugural issue of a magazine linked to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Reviews posted on the e-books indicate that they’ve remained on the bookseller’s website for years, despite clearly indicating in the titles that al-Qaeda materials are being offered.

There are two listings for “Al-Malahem Media Foundation presents A Special Gift to the Islamic Nation The first Magazine issued by al-Qaida in the English language.” That refers to the 2010 debut of AQAP’s English-language Inspire magazine; the site notes th The first issue of Inspire includes the infamous “Make a Bomb in the Kitchen of Your Mom” article from “The AQ Chef” that sparked the trend of publishing detailed, open-source instructions to jihadists on constructing explosive devices. “We are conveying to you our military training right into your kitchen to relieve you of the difficulty of traveling to us,” states the article. “…In one or two days the bomb could be ready to kill at least ten people. In a month you may make a bigger and more lethal bomb that could kill tens of people.”at the free Nook book is “digitized from 2010 volume.”