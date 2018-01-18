Vandals slaughter 200,000 honeybees by dousing them with gas

NEW YORK POST – NICOLE DARRAH

An estimated 200,000 honeybees were reportedly killed Saturday in California when vandals, in what’s being called a “senseless act,” doused them with diesel fuel.

Around 100 beehives containing Italian and Russian honeybees on a property in Prunedale were toppled over and the bees exterminated with diesel fuel between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, KSBW reported.

Property owner Mike Hickenbottom suspects it was his neighbors’ doing, as they had previously complained about the bees.

Hickenbottom said his neighbors told him their children were scared to go outside because the bees would freely fly around.