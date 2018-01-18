Trump says the border wall ‘has never changed or evolved,’ contradicting Chief of Staff John Kelly

FOX NEWS:

President Trump tweeted early Thursday that his border wall “has never changed or evolved,” following White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s suggestion the president’s attitude toward his paramount campaign promise had “changed.”

“The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water,” Trump tweeted.The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water…..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018



But on Wednesday, Kelly told Fox News that the president had “changed” his view.