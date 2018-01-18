Swedish ‘No Go Zone’ Police Station Bombed

BREITBART – OLIVER JJ LANE

A Swedish police station was bombed Wednesday evening, only the latest of several attacks against such symbols of the Swedish state in recent years.

The apparent attack against Sweden’s police in the migrant ghetto neighbourhood of Rosengård in Sweden’s migrant crisis frontier city Malmö took place around nine o’clock Wednesday night. There were no injuries, but several cars belonging to police officers and the facade of the recently built police station were damaged.

Two police cars were reported to be outright destroyed, and the explosion was so loud it was heard several neighbourhoods over.