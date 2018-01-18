President Donald Trump Reveals Fake News Awards

BREITBART – MICHELLE MOONS

CNN was the big four-time award winner in President Donald Trump’s Wednesday night “Fake News Awards” unveiling that presented eleven total awards.

Trump tweeted out a link to the awards, which were presented on the GOP website. The website was down for a considerable period of time after Trump tweeted it out.

CNN won for four stories:

“CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald J. Trump, Jr. had access to hacked documents from WikiLeaks.” Directly below this award, third on the list, was a Fox News headline that read, “CNN botches dates, inaccurately reports Trump campaign had Wikileaks sneak peak”

“CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese prime minister. Japanese prime minister actually led the way with the feeding.” Below the award, sixth on the list, was a video clip of Abe tossing his box of fish food into the pond, followed immediately by Trump doing the same.