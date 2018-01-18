Multiple Pennsylvania police officers injured in shooting, officials say

FOX NEWS:

Multiple Pennsylvania police officers were injured Thursday after a shooting in Harrisburg, officials said.

The episode occurred about 6:30 a.m., FOX43 reported.

Multiple officers were injured in the incident, the district attorney’s office confirmed to Fox News, but it’s unclear if they suffered gunshot wounds.

The officers were transported to a hospital but the number of officers injured and the nature and severity of their injuries weren’t immediately known.

District Attorney Fran Chardo told PennLive the officers were serving a warrant in the area when they were injured. The shooting suspect was reportedly in a home, but it’s unclear if the individual was taken into custody.