Killing spree suspect linked to 9 murders in 3 weeks: Police

ABC NEWS – EMILY SHAPIRO

A homicide suspect in Arizona is accused of committing nine murders in just three weeks, Phoenix police said today.

Cleophus Cooksey Jr., 35, has been in custody since the last of the nine alleged killings on Dec. 17 when police say he shot and killed his mother and stepfather.

But after he was arrested, police kept “digging,” Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said today, and discovered seven other fatal shootings in the area they say are connected to Cooksey.

The nine homicides spanned from Nov. 27 to Dec. 17 in Phoenix and nearby Avondale and Glendale, police said.