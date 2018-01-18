FAKE NEWS & TOXIC MEDIA BIAS ARE NOTHING NEW

THE HAGMANN REPORT – PETER CHOWKA

The mainstream media’s coverage of President Donald Trump is unprecedented in its lack of fairness and its constant negativity. It represents the ultimate weaponization of big reporting that’s in sync with efforts by the Shadow Government to mobilize the national security apparatus and the other entrenched Deep State bureaucracies for the purpose of weakening and ultimately taking down the 45th President of the United States.

As bad and biased as the reporting is today, it really is nothing new – just more of the same, only much worse. It’s become fake news on steroids.

Nothwithstanding the orders from on high that may be dictating how the media spins its political coverage, the vast majority of working journalists today are hardcore progressives and leftists who vote en masse for Democrats. One need look no further than a study by the non-partisan Center for Public Integrity highlighted in an article in the Columbia Journalism Review published on October 17, 2016, titled “Journalists shower Hillary Clinton with campaign cash:”

People identified in federal campaign finance filings as journalists, reporters, news editors or television anchors–as well as other donors known to be working in journalism–have combined to give more than $396,000 to the presidential campaigns of Clinton and Trump, according to a Center for Public Integrity analysis.

More than 96 percent of that cash has benefited Clinton: About 430 people who work in journalism have, through August, combined to give about $382,000 to the Democratic nominee, the Center for Public Integrity’s analysis indicates.

About 50 identifiable journalists have combined to give about $14,000 to Trump.