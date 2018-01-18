Dianne Feinstein flips her position on shutdown for second time in one day: ‘People will die’

WASHINGTON EXAMINER – MELISSA QUINN

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., cautioned Thursday that “people die, accidents happen” when the government shuts down, as it is poised to partially shut down Friday night if Congress doesn’t pass a government spending bill. It was her second shift in position on the bill in just one day.

“Shutting down the government is a very serious thing. People die, accidents happen,” Feinstein told CNN. “You don’t know. Necessary functions can cease. There is no specific list you can look at and make a judgment: ‘Well everything is going to be just fine.’ You can’t make that judgment. So, I think it’s a last resort. And I’m really hopeful we don’t get to it.”