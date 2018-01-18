‘Chilling’ report finds 73 percent of U.S. terrorist convicts are foreign-born

THE WASHINGTON TIMES – STEPHEN DINAN

Most people convicted of international terrorism in U.S. courts since 2001 were foreign-born, the Trump administration said in a report Tuesday that officials said boosts the president’s calls for tougher immigration restrictions and limits on travel.

The report also said deportation officers had more than 2,500 encounters last year with people on the FBI’s terrorist watch list — which works out to more than seven a day — and more than 1,700 foreigners have been kicked out of the U.S. on national security grounds since 2001.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen called the findings “truly chilling” and warned that it doesn’t capture the full extent of the threat of international terrorism.

“This report, unfortunately, is likely just the tip of the iceberg,” she said.