Brooklyn Plans To Roll Out Mobile Shower Service For The Homeless

CBS NEW YORK:

In a new plan to tackle the homelessness problem in New York, a mobile shower service is coming to Brooklyn to help people living on the streets get clean.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, the idea first started on the West Coast. But will it work in New York City?

Alonso Zakow, 33, a construction worker from Texas, said he is now living on benches in Sunset Park in Brooklyn.

There, his safety is often in doubt — and his personal hygiene is a lost cause. He said he takes a shower in a church, but only Saturdays.

He would welcome any additional chance to clean up — and soon, he will be able to get it thanks to the group Turning Point Brooklyn.