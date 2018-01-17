Video: Powerful meteor explosion rocks Midwest

NEW YORK POST:
A bright meteor briefly swept across the sky over parts of the U.S. Midwest and Canada on Tuesday, weather and geology agencies said, and then caused a powerful explosion that rattled homes and onlookers.
The meteor was seen across the region in places such as Ohio, Michigan and Ontario at about 8 p.m. local time and registered a 2.0 magnitude tremor about 4 miles east of Saint Clair Shores in Eastern Michigan, the United States Geological Survey said on its website.
The National Weather Service confirmed it was not a meteorological event but more likely a meteor.
“The NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor,” the NWS in Detroit said on Twitter.
Read more at the NY Post
Advertisements