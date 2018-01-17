Van Gogh discovery: Previously unknown drawings by Dutch master identified

FOX NEWS:

Experts in the Netherlands have identified two previously unknown drawings as works by Vincent van Gogh.

Both 1886 drawings are of Montmartre hill in Paris. On Tuesday, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam announced that“The Hill of Montmartre with Stone Quarry,” which is owned by the Van Vlissingen Art Foundation, has been confirmed as a van Gogh.

Experts from the Van Gogh Museum analyzed the subject, style, technique and materials used on the drawing, and also researched its history.

By establishing that “The Hill of Montmartre with Stone Quarry” is van Gogh’s work, the Van Gogh Museum also confirmed that a similar drawing in the Museum’s own collection is by the Dutch master. The Museum’s “The Hill of Montmartre,” had previously been rejected as being from van Gogh’s hand.