UK Govt Appoints ‘Minister for Loneliness’

NEW YORK POST – TAMAR LAPIN

For a “United” Kingdom, they’re pretty lonely.

A minister for loneliness was appointed Wednesday to tackle Brits’ growing social isolation, Downing Street announced.

“Both proud and humbled to be appointed #loneliness minister,” Tracey Crouch tweeted.

Crouch, a 42-year-old minister for sport and civil society, said she was up for the task of heading a government-wide group responsible for policies connected to loneliness, the Guardian reported.

When announcing the appointment, Prime Minister Theresa May cited research stating that 9 million people often or always feel lonely.

“For far too many people. Loneliness is the sad reality of modern life,” she said.