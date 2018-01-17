Sweden is preparing its people for war

NEW YORK POST – MARK MOORE

Sweden is preparing to reissue a pamphlet first sent out during World War II — on how to respond if war breaks out — to 4.7 million households as it deals with Russia’s aggressive actions in the region, according to reports.

The booklet, titled “If Crisis or War Comes,” will advise people on how they can take part in the “total defense” of the country and offer practical information on how to prepare their homes, secure food and water, and even what clothes to pack in case of evacuation, Quartz reported.

The updated manual will also tell Swedes how to react in case of a terror attack or a natural disaster and give advice on handling false information and propaganda, the website reported.