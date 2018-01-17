Outgoing senator likens Trump press attacks to Stalin in fiery speech

FOX NEWS:

Outgoing Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake launched a fiery attack on President Trump Wednesday over Trump’s criticisms of the media — alleging that the president pushes “pernicious fantasies,” uses Stalinist language and causes global instability by undermining the free press.

“An American president who cannot take criticism, who must constantly deflect and distort and distract, who must find someone else to blame is charting a very dangerous path. And a Congress that fails to act as a check on the president adds to the danger,”” Flake said.

He also criticized Trump for describing the press as “the enemy of the people,” a phrase he said was used by mass-murdering Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

“It is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Joseph Stalin to describe his enemies,” he said.