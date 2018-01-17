Video: ‘I wish I had killed more of the mother——-,’ says illegal immigrant accused of killing two cops

THE SACRAMENTO BEE:

Barely two hours into the first day of trial for accused cop killer Luis Bracamontes, the proceedings devolved into a spectacle of the defendant threatening to kill more people, giggling as a prosecutor described his 2014 crime spree and his own lawyers once again questioning his sanity.

“I wish I had killed more of the mother——-,” Bracamontes boasted to the jury as prosecutor Rod Norgaard described the 2014 crime spree that killed two area deputies.

“I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me…There’s no need for a f—— trial,” he added.

Bracamontes, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, is on trial along with his wife, Janelle Monroy. The pair are accused of a daylong crime spree that killed Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer sheriff’s Deputy Michael Davis Jr. and wounded a number of other victims.

Bracamontes faces the death penalty; his wife faces life if convicted.