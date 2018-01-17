House Republicans eye a budget funding extension, but a ‘Dreamer’ deal won’t be a part of it

House Republicans have a way to avoid a government shutdown, but there’s a catch 48 Mins Ago | 00:41

House Republicans considered on Tuesday a stopgap bill to fund the U.S. government through Feb. 16 to avert a shutdown, but the measure would not include Democrats’ demands for protections for young people brought to the United States illegally as children.

Partisan finger-pointing over immigration policy on Tuesday left Congress and the White House stumbling closer to a possible federal government shutdown by the end of the week.

Republicans who control Congress are expected to try to push another stopgap funding bill and get it to President Donald Trump’s desk before a midnight Friday deadline when existing money for federal agencies expires.