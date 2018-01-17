Ex-personal assistant charged with $1.2-million wine theft from top Goldman Sachs executive

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES – CHRIS DOLMETSCH, DAKIN CAMPBELL

A former personal assistant to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Co-President David Solomon is accused of stealing more than $1.2 million worth of rare wine from his boss.

Nicolas De-Meyer was arrested Tuesday night in Los Angeles and charged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. De-Meyer worked for an “individual who collects rare and expensive wine,” according to an indictment that didn’t name the person. The individual is Solomon, a person familiar with the matter said.

The assistant apparently found the good stuff. The theft included seven bottles from the French estate Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, a Burgundy widely considered “among the best, most expensive and rarest wines in the world,” according to the indictment. In all, De-Meyer stole hundreds of bottles, prosecutors said.