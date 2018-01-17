Eric Trump: Media ‘Lost Their Minds’ Questioning My Father’s Health

NEWSMAX – SANDY FITZGERALD

Members of the press “lost their minds” when questioning Navy Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson about President Donald Trump’s health, the president’s son, Eric Trump, said Wednesday.

“My father has never had a sip of alcohol in his life,” Trump told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” program.

“He never had a cigarette in his life. He has one of the cleanest lifestyles. He talks about this sometimes . . . the press, the have lost their minds.”

Jackson, the president’s military physician, told members of the media Tuesday that Trump passed his physical and cognitive tests with high marks.

However, there were many questions about the president’s mental status, how much he exercises, and the kinds of foods he eats.